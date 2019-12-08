CSA board won’t resign but will focus on turning the organisation around

Following a week of negative publicity, CSA president Chris Nenzani says they have been given a vote of confidence to continue in their role.

JOHANNESBURG – Despite overseeing record losses and the loss of a major sponsor, Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) board members say they will not resign from their positions.

Chris Nenzani has confirmed this at a media briefing held after a week of negative headlines.

In a week where a major sponsor and members from within their organisation called for a change of leadership, Nenzani says they have been given a vote of confidence to continue in their role.

“The council members supported and endorsed the board to continue in its role and move forward to turn the organisation around.”

In the interim, they have appointed Jacques Faul as acting chief executive officer after Thabang Moroe’s suspension on Friday for misconduct.

Greame Smith has until Wednesday to sign a contract as director of cricket, having agreed in principle to take over the position.

On the field, the proteas players need to shift their mindset from boardroom matters as they are due to take on England in a test series starting on boxing day.