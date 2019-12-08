CSA board won’t resign but will focus on turning the organisation around
Following a week of negative publicity, CSA president Chris Nenzani says they have been given a vote of confidence to continue in their role.
JOHANNESBURG – Despite overseeing record losses and the loss of a major sponsor, Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) board members say they will not resign from their positions.
Chris Nenzani has confirmed this at a media briefing held after a week of negative headlines.
In a week where a major sponsor and members from within their organisation called for a change of leadership, Nenzani says they have been given a vote of confidence to continue in their role.
“The council members supported and endorsed the board to continue in its role and move forward to turn the organisation around.”
In the interim, they have appointed Jacques Faul as acting chief executive officer after Thabang Moroe’s suspension on Friday for misconduct.
Greame Smith has until Wednesday to sign a contract as director of cricket, having agreed in principle to take over the position.
On the field, the proteas players need to shift their mindset from boardroom matters as they are due to take on England in a test series starting on boxing day.
More in Local
-
Geoff Makhubo: City of Joburg finances in shambles
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 7 December 2019
-
Stage 1, then 2 – load shedding not over on Sunday
-
Body of fourth Tau Lekoa miner brought to surface
-
Rescue team estimates 3 or 4 days to rescue trapped miners at Orkney mine
-
Justice Project SA withdraws endorsement of ‘blue light protocol’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.