Body of fourth Tau Lekoa miner brought to surface

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union for Mineworkers (NUM) has confirmed that the bodies of all four miners who were trapped at the Tau Lekoa Mine in the North West have been brought to surface.

Search and rescue teams have been hard at work since Friday to recover the bodies after they were trapped in a shift following a rockfall caused by a tremor.

The last body was recovered on Sunday morning a day after the three were found on Saturday.