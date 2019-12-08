View all in Latest
Bodies of 3 EC grandmother and teen granddaughters found in a river

The 71-year-old woman and the two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were last seen on the night of Sunday, 01 December 2019.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eastern Cape police recovered the bodies an elderly woman and her granddaughters who were kidnapped at their home earlier this week.

The 71-year-old woman and the two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were last seen on the night of Sunday, 01 December 2019.

A search was conducted and on Saturday, 07 December 2019, their bodies were found floating in the river by a shepherd.

Divers retrieve the bodies which had their hands tied with chains.

Three cases of murder and kidnapping were opened.

The police had earlier reported that the sister of the deceased twins had alleged that their 40-year-old uncle had been sexually abusing the girls over some time, which resulted in one of the sister falling pregnant.

The matter was reported to the local police and a case of rape was registered.

On the day that the family last seen, the police had been to visit them as part of the investigation into the rape allegations.

“It is alleged that after the police left, the uncle arrived and began questioning the family on what the police were looking for,” said the police statement.

