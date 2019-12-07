View all in Latest
Tshwane ANC to challenge court ruling on Mokgalapa, Mathebe ousting

On Friday, the north Gauteng High Court suspended the passing of motions of no confidence against the pair -pending an urgent court application.

FILE: Tshwane ANC chairperson Kgosi Maepa. Picture: @kgosi_maepa/Twitter
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane says it will challenge a court ruling which suspended the ousting of mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and council speaker Katlego Mathebe.

On Friday, the north Gauteng High Court suspended the passing of motions of no confidence against the pair, pending an urgent court application.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) approached the court after Mokgalapa and Mathebe were voted out on Thursday night, claiming the processes the council followed were flawed.

The ANC's Kgosi Maepa says the sitting of the council this week was not illegal as the DA's claims.

“We followed all the rules, according to the rule book, and everything was done according to the rule book. Actually, it was the DA that disrupted activities. We are confident because we know this is not a judgement.”

