Taxi violence: MEC Mazibuko calls on law enforcement to ensure residents’ safety

On Friday, a taxi patroller was shot dead in Alexandra while five people were killed in Olievenhoutbosch on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng safety department has called on police to tighten and increase security following the recent spate of taxi violence in the province.

Six people have been killed this week alone.

On Friday, a taxi patroller was shot dead in Alexandra while five people were killed in Olievenhoutbosch on Monday.

Police arrested seven suspects earlier this week for the attempted murder of a taxi operator in Lenasia south.

MEC Faith Mazibuko says government is concerned about the safety of the public.

Her spokesperson Pinkie Numa said, “MEC Mazibuko has instructed the heads of various law enforcement agencies in Gauteng to work together to ensure that bus ranks, taxi ranks, train stations, malls and other public spaces are made safe for residents.”