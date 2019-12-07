Taxi violence claims another life after driver shot dead in Alexandra

Police have cordoned off a section of First Avenue in Alexandra after Vusi Godfrey Msimanga was killed, following a week of violence in the industry.

JOHANNESBURG – A taxi operator has been killed in Alexandra after he was shot several times earlier on Friday.

This comes after at least two taxi violence related attacks this week.

Five people were killed in a shooting in Olievenhoutbosch on Monday and on the same day seven people were arrested for attempted murder after attacking taxi operators in Lenasia south.

Police cordoned off a section of First Avenue, where Vusi Godfrey Msimanga was killed.

It’s understood he was shot several times and took his last breath right in front of the Roman Catholic Church.

Earlier, Msimanga’s family cleaned the remnants of his blood off the street.

The road has since been reopened to traffic.