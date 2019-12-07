Taxi association Armsta to meet following recent killings

On Friday a taxi patroller was gunned down in Alexandra while five people were killed in shooting attack in Olievenhoutbosch on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) will meet on Saturday to decide on a way forward after one of its members was killed in Alexandra on Friday.

Forty-four-year-old Vusi Msimanga, a taxi patroller, was shot multiple times opposite the ROMAN Catholic church on First Avenue.

It’s been a week of taxi violence after five people were killed in a shooting in Olievenhoutbosch on Monday, while seven others were arrested for attempted murder after attacking a taxi operator.

Armsta says it suspects that the shooting may have been carried out by a rival association

Public relations officer Motlanalo Tsebe said, “We still have to go and meet with the people that we sent to the scene and thy are going to give us a report on what has happened and then we are going to see what we’ll do from there.”

**BUSINESS CONTINUES BUT VENDORS SCARED AND TRAUMATISED **

Business owners near the Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra say they are traumatised after Msimanga was killed just meters away from busy stalls, but they have no choice but to continue operating near the scene.

A vendor in the vicinity said she fell to the ground when she heard gunshots.

“I just heard gunshots while I was making tea and I fell on my knees, and my daughter also fell on top of me. When I got up I was dizzy with pains all over my body.”

A man whose colleague had to go home as he was traumatised by the ordeal, said they have no choice but to return to their place of work.

“We have no choice but to keep working here. This is our work place; this is where we make money. We can’t go anywhere else. We will just stay here in fear.”