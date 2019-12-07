Six years on, SA remembers boxing legend Baby Jake Matlala

-
Marine life under threat from plummeting oxygen levelsWorld
-
Taxi association Armsta to meet following recent killingsLocal
-
Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablazeWorld
-
Newcastle municipality hopes to avoid courts over R200 million Eskom billLocal
-
Rock fall leaves 4 miners trapped in Orkney mineLocal
-
Old Mutual insists it didn’t ask judge to recuse himself because of competenceLocal
-
-
Council in troubled City of Tshwane may still appoint mayor and speakerLocal
-
Alex street vendors living in fear after witnessing taxi patroller’s murderLocal
-
Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding for SaturdayLocal
-
JMPD officer hospitalised after shoot-out with suspected hijackersLocal
-
Rand steady shielded by trade deal optimismBusiness
-
Magashule’s office was used to source funds from businesses, inquiry toldPolitics
-
Gauteng govt to place City of Tshwane under administrationPolitics
-
With Mokgalapa booted out as mayor, who will be Tshwane’s next mayor?Politics
-
DA pats itself on the back for 'good' performance in ParlyPolitics
-
ANC to challenge vote allowing DA’s Da Gama to stay on as Joburg speakerPolitics
-
DA's Stevens Mokgalapa voted out as Tshwane mayorPolitics
-
UDM: Mongameli Bobani was ousted because he refused favoursPolitics
-
Another DA member bites the dust: Tshwane Speaker Mathebe voted outPolitics
-
Da Gama survives no-confidence vote by skin of his teethPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The gentleman’s game has been turned into one of dysfunctionOpinion
-
OPINION: Jailing gay people should qualify Zambia as an apartheid stateOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Sex education raises questions about the role of the state in SAOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Mistrust between CSA and media is the last thing cricket needsOpinion
-
Rand flat ahead of GDP figuresBusiness
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The farce that is the CSA & the lessons from rugbyOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Water security is critical to our economyOpinion
-
OPINION: Herman Mashaba, the good, the bad and the uglyOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Arise ye prophets, intellectuals and innovatorsOpinion
-
Unemployment, inequality still a concern as ILO African regional meeting endsAfrica
-
Canada sheds 71,000 jobs in NovemberBusiness
-
Eskom could implement load shedding throughout the weekendBusiness
-
The big shortcoming: A grumpy 2020 for global growthBusiness
-
It's getting darker: Eskom takes load shedding up to stage 4Business
-
SAA: Numsa, Sacca back Solidarity’s bid to stop Matuson appointmentBusiness
-
Africa’s informal sector under spotlight at ILO conferenceAfrica
-
Standard Bank to end sponsorship of Proteas in 2020Sport
-
Employee at Rio Tinto’s Richards Bay mine shot, injuredBusiness
-
Hailey Bieber brands social media 'breeding ground for toxicity'Lifestyle
-
Till death do I stay single: South Korea's #NoMarriage womenLifestyle
-
Family says Neyi Zimu’s death took them by surpriseLifestyle
-
R Kelly accused of briberyLifestyle
-
Lupita Nyong'o wins Best Actress at New York Film Critics Circle AwardsLifestyle
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: From IT to the arts in the workplaceOpinion
-
A decade in celebville: #MeToo, Oscar drama and star-studded weddingsLifestyle
-
'It's bittersweet': Leia has key role as 'Star Wars' wraps Skywalker sagaLifestyle
-
Gospel star Neyi Zimu diesLifestyle
-
CSA knuckles down to address leadership, internal concernsSport
-
SA's Shamsi brings magic to cricket celebrationsSport
-
Safa reveals several initiatives as part of turnaround strategySport
-
Carina Horn: I'm close to being proven innocentSport
-
Cricket South Africa suspends Moroe after damning ethics & audit reportsSport
-
Standard Bank to end sponsorship of Proteas in 2020Sport
-
Watford can avoid relegation with an English coach, says FosterSport
-
Arsenal slump to first home defeat by BrightonSport
-
Dumisani Chauke: South Africa is ready for 2023 Netball World CupSport
CARTOON: The Battle for Joburg
-
CARTOON: If it Looks, Walks and Quacks Like a Duck...Sport
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!Politics
-
CARTOON: Flight RiskLocal
-
CARTOON: Siya In The FutureSport
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New PackagePolitics
-
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?Business
-
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!Sport
-
CARTOON: Ministry of Good SportsmanshipSport
-
CARTOON: On Top of the WorldSport
Six years on, SA remembers boxing legend Baby Jake Matlala
Matlala died on this day six years ago, after he succumbed to a lung infection, just days after the death of former President Nelson Mandela.
JOHANNESBURG – On Saturday South Africa and the world of boxing are remembering four-time world flyweight boxing champion Jacob ‘Baby Jake’ Matlala.
Matlala died on this day six years ago, after he succumbed to a lung infection.
He became the only South African boxer to have won four world titles in a career of 27 stoppages, 54 wins, 12 loses and 2 draws.
Baby Jake died at the age of 51, just days after the death of Nelson Mandela.
In an archived interview, Matlala spoke about the first time he met the former president.
“Between 1993 and 1994, I chosen as best sportsman in the country. These were called the Presidential Awards; so he was the first to give me the award.”
Today marks the 6th anniversary of the passing of Four-time World Flyweight Boxing Champion, Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala. A boxing legend, he became the only South African boxer to have won 4 world titles in a career of 27 stoppages, 54 wins, 12 losses & 2 draws. pic.twitter.com/CSoGrD6vpa— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) December 7, 2019
Matlala was known mostly for small stature – measuring 1.47 m in height – he was the shortest world boxing champion ever.
