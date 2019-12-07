View all in Latest
Search for Cape Town Train Station arsonists continues

At the end of last month, 18 train carriages were set alight, amounting to damages of R61 million.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on 28 November 2019 visited Cape Town Train Station after 18 train carriages were destroyed in a fire. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Four suspected Cape Town Train Station arsonists are still on the run.

At the end of last month, 18 train carriages were set alight, amounting to damages of R61 million.

Overhead electrical damage to platforms amounted to R150,000.

Police say the crime is still under investigation and arrests have yet to be made.

Four suspects were captured by security cameras setting alight the infrastructure.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has put up a reward of R100,000 for information that will secure the arrests of the arsonists.

Prasa says investigations and crime intelligence point to orchestrated sabotage within the Western Cape rail network.

This they say has caused millions of rand in damage since the start of the sporadic spate of fires in 2015.

