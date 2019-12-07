Rock fall leaves 4 miners trapped in Orkney mine

The NUM says one miner was rescued with injuries and taken to hospital while rescuers are trying to reach the others.

JOHANNESBURG – Four miners are trapped underground since Friday at the Tau Lekoa Mine in Orkney in the North West.

It’s understood they were left trapped underground after a rock fall.

The National Union for Mineworkers (NUM) says one miner was rescued with injuries and taken to hospital while rescuers are trying to reach the others.

Spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu says they're concerned.

“As we speak four miners, who are NUM members, are still trapped underground. The prototeams were able to communicate with them in the afternoon, but late at night they were no longer responding and this for us is a cause for concern.”

Mammburu says the will be an investigation into the incident.