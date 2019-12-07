Newcastle municipality hopes to avoid courts over R200 million Eskom bill
The power utility wants the court to allow it to cut power supply to the municipality if it misses payment on its debt.
DURBAN – The Newcastle municipality says it wants to organise a payment plan with Eskom instead of battling it out in court.
The municipality owes Eskom over R200 million in debt accumulated over the past two years.
The power utility wants the court to allow it to cut power supply to the municipality if it misses payment on its debt.
Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba says the court battle between Eskom and the municipality is unnecessary.
He says they want to go into negotiations with Eskom and agree on a payment plan.
“We are not fighting. We are hoping that even today Eskom will just say, ‘Let us sign an agreement’, because since we came here and there was a court order we have managed to pay what was owed.”
Meanwhile, Eskom insists that there have been previous payment plans which the municipality has failed to honour.
Friday, the power utility reiterated its call to the court to get permission to switch off the lights if the municipality does not pay.
The matter has been adjourned to next week.
More in Local
-
Taxi association Armsta to meet following recent killings
-
Rock fall leaves 4 miners trapped in Orkney mine
-
Old Mutual insists it didn’t ask judge to recuse himself because of competence
-
Council in troubled City of Tshwane may still appoint mayor and speaker
-
Alex street vendors living in fear after witnessing taxi patroller’s murder
-
Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding for Saturday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.