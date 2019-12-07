Delft teens shot – boy (16) dies, girl (13) injured

Nine people have been shot dead in the area over the past 15 days.

CAPE TOWN – Unknown gunmen have shot at two teenagers in Delft in Cape Town.

The 16-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were walking to a shop in Leiden on Friday night.

Nine people have been shot dead in the area over the past 15 days.

The Delft Community Policing Forum's Charles George said: "When the vehicle stopped, shots were fired. Unfortunately, Jayden was killed on the spot and the young girl was wounded in her leg. We are very upset that these types of crimes are still persisting in our community.”