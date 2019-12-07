CSA to address media on its future plans after losing sponsor, suspending CEO

CEO Thabang Moroe has been put on paid suspension, just hours after a key sponsor announced they would not be extending a contract

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa (CSA) will on Friday hold a special board meeting as it tries to pave the way forward following a week of upheaval at the cricketing body.

Chief executive officer (CEO) Thabang Moroe has been put on paid suspension, just hours after a key sponsor announced they would not be extending a contract with them beyond 2020.

Standard Bank became the first sponsor to cut ties with CSA after a difficult week as they announced that they will not extend their deal with the Proteas when it ends in April.



The banking company’s group chief marketing and communications officer Thulani Sibeko said, “Our involvement in cricket is on conditions its reputation is the kind that we would love to be transferred to our brand.”

On Saturday, CSA president Chris Nenzani will address the media after a special board meeting, as the CSA tries to pick up the pieces and rebuild the organisation.



They will approach former CEO of the International Cricket Council Dave Richardson to help appoint an acting CEO after Moroe was suspended on allegations of misconduct.