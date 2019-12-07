CSA to address media on its future plans after losing sponsor, suspending CEO

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

CSA to address media on its future plans after losing sponsor, suspending CEO

CEO Thabang Moroe has been put on paid suspension, just hours after a key sponsor announced they would not be extending a contract

Cricket South Africa's Chris Nenzani. Picture: Twitter/@OfficialCSA
Cricket South Africa's Chris Nenzani. Picture: Twitter/@OfficialCSA
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa (CSA) will on Friday hold a special board meeting as it tries to pave the way forward following a week of upheaval at the cricketing body.

Chief executive officer (CEO) Thabang Moroe has been put on paid suspension, just hours after a key sponsor announced they would not be extending a contract with them beyond 2020.

Standard Bank became the first sponsor to cut ties with CSA after a difficult week as they announced that they will not extend their deal with the Proteas when it ends in April.

The banking company’s group chief marketing and communications officer Thulani Sibeko said, “Our involvement in cricket is on conditions its reputation is the kind that we would love to be transferred to our brand.”

On Saturday, CSA president Chris Nenzani will address the media after a special board meeting, as the CSA tries to pick up the pieces and rebuild the organisation.

They will approach former CEO of the International Cricket Council Dave Richardson to help appoint an acting CEO after Moroe was suspended on allegations of misconduct.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA