Council in troubled City of Tshwane may still appoint mayor and speaker

On Friday, the Gauteng government announced it would place the municipality under administration citing corruption and lack of service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG – The Guateng government says its decision to place Tshwane under administration doesn't stop the City council from appointing a new mayor and speaker.

On Thursday mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and council speaker Katlego Mathebe were voted out through a motion of no confidence.

But, on Friday the Democratic Alliance (DA) got a reprieve with the north Gauteng High Court suspending the passing of the motions pending an urgent court application.

The DA approached claiming the processes the council followed, to oust the mayor and speaker, were flawed.

Gauteng local government MEC Lebogang Maile says the provincial government decided to intervene in Tshwane – citing corruption, tender irregularities and lack of service delivery.

But he says the Tshwane council will continue to function as normal.

“The council will not be dissolved. The council is still legitimate until 2021. They have got their right to appoint the speaker and mayor.”