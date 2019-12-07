Alex street vendors living in fear after witnessing taxi patroller’s murder
Vusumuzi Msimanga was killed just meters away from stalls outside the mall opposite the Roman Catholic church on First Avenue on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Business owners near the Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra say they are traumatised by a deadly shooting, but they have no choice but to continue operating near the scene.
A taxi patroller was shot multiple times opposite the Roman Catholic church on First Avenue on Friday.
It’s been a week of taxi violence after five people were killed in a shooting in Olievenhoutbosch on Monday, while seven others were arrested for attempted murder after attacking operators in Lenasia south.
Vusumuzi Msimanga was killed just meters away from stalls outside the mall.
A vendor in the vicinity said she fell to the ground when she heard gunshots.
“I just heard gunshots while I was making tea and I fell on my knees, and my daughter also fell on top of me. When I got up I was dizzy with pains all over my body.”
A man whose colleague had to go home as he was traumatised by the ordeal, said they have no choice but to return to their place of work.
“We have no choice but to keep working here. This is our work place; this is where we make money. We can’t go anywhere else. We will just stay here in fear.”
While investigations continue the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta), that Msimanga was affiliated to, says it suspects the shooting may have been carried out by a rival taxi association.
