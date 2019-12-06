WC govt hopes to sort out police leadership issues soon

Alan Winde says the province's plan to deploy more law enforcement officers, still hinges on collaboration with the SAPS.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape government is concerned a lack of police leadership could scupper its R1 billion safety plan.

Premier Alan Winde is hoping the police will soon appoint a permanent provincial commissioner.

He said the province's plan to deploy more law enforcement officers hinges on collaboration with the SAPS.

Winde is worried that his R1 billion safety plan could be affected by the fact that the province still has an acting police commissioner, more than three months after the departure of the former commissioner.

“All I can say to you is that in the last two days I have been in discussion with the police commissioner. He is still engaging with the national minister of police; pretty soon I am sure we will hear an announcement.”

Former commissioner Khombinkosi Jula left to take up a post in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

The process to appoint a new commissioner was stalled when one of the candidates Jeremy Vearey complained that his application was tampered with.