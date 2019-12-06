WATCH LIVE: Ace Magashule's former secretary takes the hot seat

The state capture commission is hearing the testimony of former Free State Premier Ace Magashule’s then staffer, Moroadi Cholota, on Friday morning.

Magashule is now the secretary general of the African National Congress.

