St George’s Cathedral congregation reeling after member found dead in her home

-
Canada sheds 71,000 jobs in NovemberBusiness
-
Going, going, gone! Bosasa 3-day auction ends todayLocal
-
Gas explosion kills at least three in Slovakia, people trapped by fireWorld
-
St George’s Cathedral congregation reeling after member found dead in her homeLocal
-
'Please help and pray': CT mom pleads for help in finding missing daughterLocal
-
Alleged 'Crusaders' terror group member gets bail in CTLocal
-
Going, going, gone! Bosasa 3-day auction ends todayLocal
-
St George’s Cathedral congregation reeling after member found dead in her homeLocal
-
'Please help and pray': CT mom pleads for help in finding missing daughterLocal
-
Alleged 'Crusaders' terror group member gets bail in CTLocal
-
Fire crews contain mountain blaze in Camps BayLocal
-
Former NW health boss Thabo Lekalakala arrested for fraud gets R5k bailLocal
-
Eskom could implement load shedding throughout the weekendBusiness
-
Alleged rapist on the run in ECLocal
-
Family says Neyi Zimu’s death took them by surpriseLifestyle
-
Gauteng govt to place City of Tshwane under administrationPolitics
-
With Mokgalapa booted out as mayor, who will be Tshwane’s next mayor?Politics
-
DA pats itself on the back for 'good' performance in ParlyPolitics
-
ANC to challenge vote allowing DA’s Da Gama to stay on as Joburg speakerPolitics
-
DA's Stevens Mokgalapa voted out as Tshwane mayorPolitics
-
UDM: Mongameli Bobani was ousted because he refused favoursPolitics
-
Another DA member bites the dust: Tshwane Speaker Mathebe voted outPolitics
-
Da Gama survives no-confidence vote by skin of his teethPolitics
-
Makhubo to form coalition with smaller parties to ‘unify’ CoJPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The gentleman’s game has been turned into one of dysfunctionOpinion
-
OPINION: Jailing gay people should qualify Zambia as an apartheid stateOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Sex education raises questions about the role of the state in SAOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Mistrust between CSA and media is the last thing cricket needsOpinion
-
Rand flat ahead of GDP figuresBusiness
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The farce that is the CSA & the lessons from rugbyOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Water security is critical to our economyOpinion
-
OPINION: Herman Mashaba, the good, the bad and the uglyOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Arise ye prophets, intellectuals and innovatorsOpinion
Canada sheds 71,000 jobs in November
-
Eskom could implement load shedding throughout the weekendBusiness
-
The big shortcoming: A grumpy 2020 for global growthBusiness
-
It's getting darker: Eskom takes load shedding up to stage 4Business
-
SAA: Numsa, Sacca back Solidarity’s bid to stop Matuson appointmentBusiness
-
Africa’s informal sector under spotlight at ILO conferenceAfrica
-
Standard Bank to end sponsorship of Proteas in 2020Sport
-
Employee at Rio Tinto’s Richards Bay mine shot, injuredBusiness
-
Security equipment to go under the hammer at Bosasa auctionLocal
-
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding from 9 am todayBusiness
-
Family says Neyi Zimu’s death took them by surpriseLifestyle
-
R Kelly accused of briberyLifestyle
-
Lupita Nyong'o wins Best Actress at New York Film Critics Circle AwardsLifestyle
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: From IT to the arts in the workplaceOpinion
-
A decade in celebville: #MeToo, Oscar drama and star-studded weddingsLifestyle
-
'It's bittersweet': Leia has key role as 'Star Wars' wraps Skywalker sagaLifestyle
-
Gospel star Neyi Zimu diesLifestyle
-
With 'No Time to Die,' Daniel Craig's licence as James Bond expiresLifestyle
-
Mariah Carey and Amazon Music team up for Christmas documentaryLifestyle
-
Carina Horn: I'm close to being proven innocentSport
-
Cricket South Africa suspends Moroe after damning ethics & audit reportsSport
-
Standard Bank to end sponsorship of Proteas in 2020Sport
-
Watford can avoid relegation with an English coach, says FosterSport
-
Arsenal slump to first home defeat by BrightonSport
-
Dumisani Chauke: South Africa is ready for 2023 Netball World CupSport
-
Italian sports daily slammed for Lukaku 'Black Friday' headlineSport
-
Cricket development in jeopardy after sponsor calls on Moroe, Nenzani to quitSport
-
Cape Town City adjusting well to new coach after Benni McCarthy sackedSport
CARTOON: The Battle for Joburg
-
CARTOON: If it Looks, Walks and Quacks Like a Duck...Sport
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!Politics
-
CARTOON: Flight RiskLocal
-
CARTOON: Siya In The FutureSport
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New PackagePolitics
-
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?Business
-
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!Sport
-
CARTOON: Ministry of Good SportsmanshipSport
-
CARTOON: On Top of the WorldSport
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
St George’s Cathedral congregation reeling after member found dead in her home
The church’s Dean Michael Weeder said investigating officers do not believe Ellies was physically harmed but they are awaiting confirmation from the autopsy.
CAPE TOWN - The St George’s Cathedral congregation is reeling following the death of a 76-year-old congregant in a house robbery.
Pat Ellies was found dead in her Rondebosch home on Thursday morning.
The church’s Dean Michael Weeder said investigating officers do not believe Ellies was physically harmed but they are awaiting confirmation from the autopsy.
Ellies lived on her own and her only family, her two sisters, live in the UK.
Weeder said Ellies was a committed and active member of the congregation.
He said it was a very sad day for the community.
“Members of the church, particularly the older congregation, are very traumatised and distressed.”
More in Local
-
Court sets aside removal of Tshwane mayor, speaker4 minutes ago
-
Going, going, gone! Bosasa 3-day auction ends today0 minutes ago
-
'Please help and pray': CT mom pleads for help in finding missing daughterone minute ago
-
Alleged 'Crusaders' terror group member gets bail in CTone hour ago
-
Fire crews contain mountain blaze in Camps Bay2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.