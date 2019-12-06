St George’s Cathedral congregation reeling after member found dead in her home

The church’s Dean Michael Weeder said investigating officers do not believe Ellies was physically harmed but they are awaiting confirmation from the autopsy.

CAPE TOWN - The St George’s Cathedral congregation is reeling following the death of a 76-year-old congregant in a house robbery.

Pat Ellies was found dead in her Rondebosch home on Thursday morning.

Ellies lived on her own and her only family, her two sisters, live in the UK.

Weeder said Ellies was a committed and active member of the congregation.

He said it was a very sad day for the community.

“Members of the church, particularly the older congregation, are very traumatised and distressed.”