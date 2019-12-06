Santaco joins hands with WC officials ahead of festive season

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela interacted with motorists as they were pulled over during a roadblock at the Huguenot Tunnel.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) will be working with the Western Cape government and traffic authorities as the province tries to reduce road deaths this festive season.

The festive season road safety campaign was launched at the Huguenot Tunnel on Thursday where traffic volumes are starting to pick up.

There, he urged drivers to adhere to the rules of the road during the festive season.

“We emphasise the importance of people driving with their seatbelts on and also making sure that people don’t drink and drive. We urge them to drive within the speed limit, you will get to your destination.”

Over the next few weeks, traffic officers will be out in full force checking for drunk driving, driver fatigue, roadworthiness and in the case of public transport - like taxis - they'll be checking for overcrowding.

Santaco's first deputy chairperson Mzoxolo Didela said it was important to work with authorities to ensure their members comply with the rules of the road.

“We’re expecting the volumes to start increasing on Friday, so we will be visible and we’ll be going to different ranks and checking the roadworthiness of the vehicles before they can hit the road.”

