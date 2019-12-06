SAA: Numsa, Sacca back Solidarity’s bid to stop Matuson appointment

Les Matuson was announced by government, as the man to lead the process, aimed at saving SAA from collapse due to financial difficulty.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union for Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said they would join Solidarity in their court bid to stop the appointment of Les Matuson as business rescue practitioner for South African Airways (SAA).

The unions accuse the airline of failing to consult with them before making the decision.

Matuson was announced by government as the man to lead the process, aimed at saving SAA from collapsing due to financial difficulty.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “We can’t have this process being managed, processed and controlled by the very same board and management that has plunged SAA into this crisis in the first place. They’ve proven themselves to be untrustworthy, they have been an obstacle to rooting out corruption.”

**R2 BILLION LIFELINE **

SAA will get a R2 billion lifeline from National Treasury in post business rescue commencement funds.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made the announcement in a statement early on Thursday morning.

The airline's creditors will also provide an additional R2 billion as it begins the journey to restructure its business and financial affairs from Thursday.

Gordhan emphasised that the money was not a bailout, but will help in restructuring the cash-strapped flight operator.

He said placing SAA under business rescue was the 'optimal mechanism' to restore confidence in the company.

Attorney specialising in debt recovery, business rescue and insolvency Gareth Cremen said the recent crippling strike at SAA was not to blame for its financial woes.