S. Africans fed up & tired: Impact of load shedding felt nationally
The utility turned up the level of scheduled load shedding from stage 2 to 4 on Friday, citing capacity issues caused by high demand and breakdowns.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Vodacom said its customers nationwide are experiencing connectivity issues due to the power cuts implemented by Eskom.
The utility turned up the level of scheduled load shedding from stage 2 to 4 on Friday, citing capacity issues caused by high demand and breakdowns.
Eskom said that “wet weather” made it difficult for power stations to use coal.
The rolling blackouts will persist until Saturday morning. However, the power company said load shedding could persist throughout the weekend.
• How to check your load shedding schedule
Vodacom’s Byron Kennedy said they had a plan in place.
“Out towers do use batteries as a backup, but these have limited power and may fail. We have deployed generators at numerous sites across the country and we’re wrong hard to keep customers connected.”
Hospitals have also been impacted by load shedding.
The Gauteng Health Department said hospitals were impacted by load shedding.
The department's Kwara Kekana said they needed a reliable power source at hospitals.
“Our facilities are impacted because the power is not reliable. Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has about 17 generators. The biggest generator we have can run for about 10 days.”
In Cape Town, officials have urged residents remain on high alert. The City of Cape Town is encouraging residents to be prepared over the weekend, at home and on the roads.
Mayco member for energy and climate change Phindile Maxiti said: “Avoid power surges. If you know your area will be affected, switch off your appliances to reduce the risk of damage caused when the power comes back on. At traffic stops where the lights are out, use it as a four way stop.”
He said residents should call for assistance if an outage carries on for longer than scheduled in areas where the city supplies electricity.
'FED UP'
South African have taken to social media to express their anger over load shedding.
Loadshedding will force you to eat out. Wow stage 4😒— Zintle Buwa (@Zintle_Buwa) December 6, 2019
@CellC what gives!? How is it that your signal cuts as soon as load shedding hits!? This is when we need our phones most - calls that we’re running late, and important stuff like that! Load shedding is to CellC as rain is to traffic lights in Jhb!— Fazlyn Toeffie (@FazlynToeffie) December 6, 2019
If it’s not load shedding , it’s water shedding. Sase sahlukumezeka.😩— T. (@TshegoMosito) December 6, 2019
Really getting tired of this Bull Sh!t! #Loadshedding— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) December 6, 2019
#Loadshedding supposed to end at 430 in Bryanston but again still in the dark please advise when bryanston will be switched on as the app say its on🙄— gadija (@GADOE) December 6, 2019
CITY'S GUIDE ON BEING PREPARED
• Communication: Ensure that your cell phone, laptop, tablet and radio are always fully charged when power is available. This will allow you to be able to communicate with friends and family during load shedding.
• Transport: Make sure that your vehicle always has fuel in the tank as most petrol stations are unable to pump fuel during power outages.
• Cash: Keep some cash on you as ATMs cannot operate without electricity.
• Security and safety: Backup batteries for electric gates, garage doors and security systems should be kept in a good working condition and be able to last through periods of load-shedding. Store temporary lighting such as battery-powered torches, gas lamps and candles in places where they will be easy to find in the dark.
• Eating: If you do not have a gas stove, prepare meals before the power is scheduled to be switched off. Boil water in your kettle and keep it in thermos flasks for hot drinks. You can also use an insulating cover on teapots, pots and pans to keep drinks and meals warm.
• Medication: Most medication requiring refrigeration can be kept in a closed fridge for several hours without spoiling, but you should check with your doctor or pharmacist if in doubt.
• Traffic lights: Intersections with traffic lights that are not working because of load-shedding should be treated as four-way-stops. The motorist who stops first may proceed first if the way is clear and safe to do so. Please stay calm and follow defensive driving techniques.
• Avoid power surges and nuisance tripping: If you know that your area will be affected by load-shedding, switch off appliances, geysers, pool pumps, air conditioners, lights and other electrical equipment to reduce the risk of damage caused when the power comes back on.
More in Local
-
Giyani community hands over suspect after Sebongile Nkanyane's murder
-
CSA knuckles down to address leadership, internal concerns
-
WC govt hopes to sort out police leadership issues soon
-
4 suspects arrested for EC constable Soga’s murder
-
Newcastle mayor defends decision to fire over 200 workers
-
Court sets aside removal of Tshwane mayor, speaker
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.