'Please help and pray': CT mom pleads for help in finding missing daughter
Mishae Adams disappeared from her home in Raithby, an area situated between Somerset West and Stellenbosch, on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN – A Cape Town mother is pleading for help from the public to help trace her 17-year-old daughter who has been missing since Thursday.
Mishae Adams disappeared from her home in Raithby, an area situated between Somerset West and Stellenbosch.
Her mother, Valencia Adams, a police officer, said she never envisioned this would ever happen to her eldest daughter as she works on many of these cases.
Adams said her daughter was seen leaving their home.
“She got into a vehicle. She had a grey dress on with red sandals. She left the house at around 11 am, and she was spotted at Strand Beach.”
The mother has pleaded for the public’s assistance in finding her daughter.
“I would like everyone to help me in searching for her in the Strand area, even in Somerset West and Kraaifontein because that’s where she goes to school. I just need everyone to pray for me and my family and just to help look for her.”
