Magashule’s office was used to source funds from businesses, inquiry told
This was the evidence of Moroadi Cholota who testified at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday.
TSHWANE - The personal assistant of former Free State Premier Ace Magashule has described how she would solicit donations from business people to pay to people who would come to the premier’s office asking for handouts.
Cholota’s name emerged during the evidence of the former Free State economic development MEC, Mxolisi Dukwana, who first alleged that Magashule’s office was used to source funds from businesses.
Cholota said Magashule’s office was often approached by students or cultural groups seeking donations to support their activities or events.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo clarified the position with her.
“If the relevant government department didn’t have money to assist or could not assist for whatever reason, and the office of the premier was also unable to assist; then business people would be approached by the office of the premier?” Zondo asked.
“Correct sir,” Cholota said in response.
There was no suggestion that she thought this arrangement was irregular nor was she asked to comment on whether it was proper.
Cholota was the last witness to testify at the commission this year. The hearings were expected to resume on 13 January 2020.
WATCH: Ace Magashule's former secretary takes the hot seat
