10 Limpopo officials arrested for 'selling' drivers' licences due in court

JOHANNESBURG - Nine Limpopo licensing department officials and an accomplice are expected to appear in the Malamulele and Mutale magistrate courts on Friday after being arrested by the Hawks for selling driving licenses.

The arrests followed the communities’ uproar on the alleged corruption at testing stations in the province. It’s understood the suspects sold the licenses for at least R8,000.

Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke said: “The Hawks' serious corruption investigation team, in collaboration with Road Traffic Management Corporation centre, embarked on a project-driven investigation aimed at addressing allegations of corrupt activities at the testing stations in the province. More operations are still going to be conducted as long as there are allegations of corruption at the testing stations.”