Judge recuses himself from Old Mutual, Moyo matter
The company applied to have Mashile recuse himself because Moyo claimed in his application that the insurer had insulted the judge personally when it failed to obey his orders.
JOHANNESBURG – Judge Brian Mashile has recused himself from the contempt of court application by Old Mutual's former chief executive officer (CEO) Peter Moyo.
In July, Mashile ruled that the former CEO's dismissal by the Old Mutual board was unlawful and he should be reinstated immediately.
Old Mutual's Tabby Tsengiwe said they respect the judge's decision.
“We now anticipate the handing down of judgment on the appeal which was heard in the past two days by a full bench of judges. I am sure the contempt proceedings will continue at a later date to be determined by the court.”
