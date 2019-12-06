Joubert, accused of killing sangoma Anele Hoyana, had pending robbery case
NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Fritz Joubert was charged following an altercation with a man at a food outlet.
CAPE TOWN - It emerged on Thursday that the man who allegedly murdered an Eastern Cape traditional healer had a previous run-in with the law.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Fritz Joubert had a pending robbery case. Joubert is the man who's believed to have beaten Anele Hoyana to death on a Farm in Gonubie, in East London.
Joubert himself was then killed in an altercation with police.
NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Joubert was charged following an altercation with a man at a food outlet. He allegedly took the man’s keys and drove off in his car.
Joubert was due to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 21 January 2020. He was released on a warning following that incident.
