JMPD officer hospitalised after shoot-out with suspected hijackers
K9 officers received information regarding the location of a white Hyundai van that was hijacked.
JOHANNESBURG - A JMPD officer has been hospitalised at Milpark Hospital following a shoot-out with suspected hijackers.
K9 officers received information regarding the location of a white Hyundai van that was hijacked.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minaar explained: “A JMPD officer is in a serious but stable condition after a shoot-out with suspects. K9 officers received the information on the location of the suspects. When they tried to stop the van a shoot-out ensued.”
Minaar said one of the suspects was arrested.
“One male suspect is deceased, and one was arrested. The officer sustained wounds to his shoulder and leg.”
More in Local
-
Rand steady shielded by trade deal optimism
-
Judge recuses himself from Old Mutual, Moyo matter
-
Giyani community hands over suspect after Sebongile Nkanyane's murder
-
CSA knuckles down to address leadership, internal concerns
-
S. Africans fed up & tired: Impact of load shedding felt nationally
-
WC govt hopes to sort out police leadership issues soon
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.