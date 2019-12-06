View all in Latest
JMPD officer hospitalised after shoot-out with suspected hijackers

K9 officers received information regarding the location of a white Hyundai van that was hijacked.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A JMPD officer has been hospitalised at Milpark Hospital following a shoot-out with suspected hijackers.

K9 officers received information regarding the location of a white Hyundai van that was hijacked.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minaar explained: “A JMPD officer is in a serious but stable condition after a shoot-out with suspects. K9 officers received the information on the location of the suspects. When they tried to stop the van a shoot-out ensued.”

Minaar said one of the suspects was arrested.

“One male suspect is deceased, and one was arrested. The officer sustained wounds to his shoulder and leg.”

Timeline

