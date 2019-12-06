It's getting darker: Eskom takes load shedding up to stage 4

Earlier, the power utility said its generating plants continued to perform at low levels of reliability, and its technical teams were unable to return units from planned and unplanned maintenance as scheduled.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced it will be implementing stage 4 load shedding from 2 pm on Friday afternoon.

More to follow.