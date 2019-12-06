Going, going, gone! Bosasa 3-day auction ends today
Some of the big items that went under the hammer included the late chief executive officer Gavin Watson's BMW X5, which sold for R590,000.
JOHANNESBURG – More assets belonging to African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa, and its six subsidiaries have been sold off this week after a three-day auction in Krugersdorp.
Hundreds of bidders took part standing in an overcrowded room ready to compete for the company's assets.
The company underwent liquidation after banks confirmed they would be closing all the company's accounts.
Bosasa came into the spotlight after allegations of corruption and bribery involving senior politicians at the state capture inquiry.
A three-day auction marking the end of large-scale looting has come to an end.
Lead auctioneer from Park Village Auctions, Clive Lazarus, said it had been a busy three days.
“It’s started on day one, being Wednesday, with the motor vehicles truck; the commercial construction equipment. On day two we sold the properties, the executive office furniture – and today we sold some office furniture, coffee machines and some security equipment.”
Some of the big items that went under the hammer included the late chief executive officer Gavin Watson's BMW X5, which sold for R590,000. While Bosasa’s 8-hectare headquarters was purchased for R14 million.
The insolvent company tried to stop the auction with an urgent court order but lost the bid.
The proceeds of the auction will be used to pay off the corruption accused company's creditors – the largest of which is the South African Revenue Service – which is owed over R500 million.
WATCH: Gavin Watson's BMW X5 sold for R590k
More in Local
-
Court sets aside removal of Tshwane mayor, speaker
-
St George’s Cathedral congregation reeling after member found dead in her home
-
'Please help and pray': CT mom pleads for help in finding missing daughter
-
Alleged 'Crusaders' terror group member gets bail in CT
-
Fire crews contain mountain blaze in Camps Bay
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.