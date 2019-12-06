Giyani community hands over suspect after Sebongile Nkanyane's murder

The murder sparked violence with residents torching four houses before finding the 26-year-old suspect.

JOHANNESBURG – A suspect has been handed over by the Sekgosese community near Giyani in connection with the killing of Sebongile Nkanyane.

Her body was found in a yard behind a house on Tuesday.



The murder sparked violence with residents torching four houses before finding the 26-year-old suspect.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said the man was arrested at his uncle’s home in the Thakgalane village.

“The suspect will appear in court on Monday, facing a charge of murder. Meanwhile, the investigations into two counts of arson, resulting from the four torched houses in the area by angry community members, is still continuing. Nobody has been arrested as yet.”