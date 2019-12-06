Giyani community hands over suspect after Sebongile Nkanyane's murder
The murder sparked violence with residents torching four houses before finding the 26-year-old suspect.
JOHANNESBURG – A suspect has been handed over by the Sekgosese community near Giyani in connection with the killing of Sebongile Nkanyane.
Her body was found in a yard behind a house on Tuesday.
The murder sparked violence with residents torching four houses before finding the 26-year-old suspect.
The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said the man was arrested at his uncle’s home in the Thakgalane village.
“The suspect will appear in court on Monday, facing a charge of murder. Meanwhile, the investigations into two counts of arson, resulting from the four torched houses in the area by angry community members, is still continuing. Nobody has been arrested as yet.”
More in Local
-
CSA knuckles down to address leadership, internal concerns
-
S. Africans fed up & tired: Impact of load shedding felt nationally
-
WC govt hopes to sort out police leadership issues soon
-
4 suspects arrested for EC constable Soga’s murder
-
Newcastle mayor defends decision to fire over 200 workers
-
Court sets aside removal of Tshwane mayor, speaker
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.