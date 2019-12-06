View all in Latest
Gauteng govt places City of Tshwane under administration

MEC for Human Settlements and Cooperative Governance Lebogang Maile on Friday said the city was marred by administrative and service delivery challenges.

FILE: Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile. Picture: @LebogangMaile1/Twitter
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has placed the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality under administration.

MEC for Human Settlements and Cooperative Governance Lebogang Maile on Friday said the city was marred by administrative and service delivery challenges, which prompted the provincial government to intervene.

On Thursday night, the Democratic Alliance’s Stevens Mokgalapa was removed as mayor through a motion of no confidence brought by the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters.

Earlier this week, the ANC’s Geoff Makhubo took over the mayoral chains in the country’s economic hub, Johannesburg.

Maile outlined the ANC’s plans for the two metros at a media briefing in Parktown on Friday morning.

More to follow.

