Former NW health boss Thabo Lekalakala arrested for fraud gets R5k bail

Saps said Lekalakala had been arrested for fraud, corruption and the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

JOHANNESBURG – The former head of the Health Department in the North West Thabo Lekalakala is out on R5,000 bail after he was arrested and appeared in the Molopo Magistrate Court on Friday.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the South African Police Service said Lekalakala had been arrested by members of the serious corruption investigation unit for fraud, corruption and the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The 57-year-old has been the subject of the investigation into the alleged fraudulent appointment of the controversial Gupta-owned Mediosa to provide mobile clinic services across the North West.



“It is alleged that Mediosa was appointed by Lekalakala without following proper tender procedures. Instead, he allegedly signed a service level agreement whilst on a trip to India. It transpired that a family member and friends allegedly accompanied him on the trip funded by Mediosa.”

It’s also alleged the company was paid R30 million, before providing any service, soon after signing the service agreement.

In August, the former HOD was arrested for fraud and appeared before the Mmabatho Regional Court on charges of fraud and was released on R20,000 bail.

At the time, he had been arrested with the former MEC for Finance Wendy Nelson in the case of his alleged irregular appointment to the position of HoD in 2014.

It’s alleged Lekalakala, who is a medical doctor, lied about his qualifications and did not qualify for the position.

Lekalakala is expected back in court on 12 February 2020.