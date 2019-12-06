Fire crews contain mountain blaze in Camps Bay

The City of Cape Town’s fire services, Working on Fire and Table Mountain National Parks were deployed to Lower Kloof Road.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters battled a mountain blaze in Camps Bay on Friday.

The City's Jermaine Carelse said the fire was contained.

“The fire has been contained, but it will take time to ensure that the area is safe. At present, no properties are in danger.”

Traffic services said Kloof Road between Nettleton Road and the start of Lower Kloof Road were closed off.