Family says Neyi Zimu’s death took them by surprise

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Family says Neyi Zimu’s death took them by surprise

The 49-year-old musician was undergoing chemotherapy to treat a rare blood cancer that affects the skin when he passed away on Wednesday evening.

Gospel artist and pastor Neyi Zimu. Picture: @NeyiZimuMusic/Twitter.
Gospel artist and pastor Neyi Zimu. Picture: @NeyiZimuMusic/Twitter.
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of gospel artist Neyi Zimu said they were devastated by his untimely death as he showed signs of improvement following a long battle with skin cancer.

The 49-year-old musician was undergoing chemotherapy to treat a rare blood cancer that affects the skin when he passed away on Wednesday evening.

Zimu leaves his behind his wife Nelizisiwe and their three children.

His brother Silas said his passing came as a surprise to the family.

“We had a very surprising turn of events because all along he was doing fine. We were looking forward to having him released, he was even planning what he was going to do for Christmas but Wednesday turned out to be a completely different day.”

His family will release further details of his burial in the upcoming days.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA