Family says Neyi Zimu’s death took them by surprise
The 49-year-old musician was undergoing chemotherapy to treat a rare blood cancer that affects the skin when he passed away on Wednesday evening.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of gospel artist Neyi Zimu said they were devastated by his untimely death as he showed signs of improvement following a long battle with skin cancer.
Zimu leaves his behind his wife Nelizisiwe and their three children.
His brother Silas said his passing came as a surprise to the family.
“We had a very surprising turn of events because all along he was doing fine. We were looking forward to having him released, he was even planning what he was going to do for Christmas but Wednesday turned out to be a completely different day.”
His family will release further details of his burial in the upcoming days.
“For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 5, 2019
2 Timothy 4:6-7 KJV #RIPNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/mEtfAFinq1
