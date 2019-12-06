View all in Latest
Eskom unable to say when load shedding will stop

The power utility implemented stage two load shedding on Thursday to prevent the collapse of its electricity system.

FILE: The parastatal said it understood that South Africans were frustrated because of load shedding, saying rotational blackouts were necessary in order to avoid a national breakdown of its power grid. Picture: Pexels.
FILE: The parastatal said it understood that South Africans were frustrated because of load shedding, saying rotational blackouts were necessary in order to avoid a national breakdown of its power grid. Picture: Pexels.
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has urged South Africans to reduce electricity usage so that it can alleviate some of the pressure on its grid and lessen the need for load shedding.

The power utility implemented stage two load shedding on Thursday to prevent the collapse of its electricity system.

How to check your load shedding schedule

Eskom said it was not in a position to predict if and when it would stop the planned rolling blackouts.

The parastatal said it understood that South Africans were frustrated because of load shedding, saying rotational blackouts were necessary in order to avoid a national breakdown of its power grid.

Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said they were doing everything they could to fix the problem.

“Power station units had not been maintained over time, which is why they are not operating optimally and we are now at a point where we are having this recovery plan that will take time to see the full benefits of that plan,” she said.

But Mothae said customers should also do their part.

Eskom said customers should check the schedules on their website to see when they would be affected by load shedding.

