Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding from 9 am today

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced on Friday morning that stage 2 load shedding would continue from 9 am until 6 am on Saturday.

In a statement released on Friday morning, the power utility said its generating plants continued to perform at low levels of reliability, and its technical teams were unable to return units from planned and unplanned maintenance as scheduled.

Eskom said it’s system continued to be under severe pressure and it was using diesel at its open turbines to supplement capacity and to limit the level of load shedding.