-
Employee at Rio Tinto’s Richards Bay mine shot, injured
In a statement, the company called for government to intervene and stop the violence.
DURBAN - An employee at mining company Rio Tinto Group has been shot and wounded during escalating violence in Richards Bay on Thursday.
The mine suspended its R6.8 billion expansion project on Thursday due to a protest by locals. Richards Bay Minerals said it took the decision to halt its multi-billion rand mining operation to ensure the safety of workers.
In a statement, the company called for government to intervene and stop the violence.
While the protests were not related to the mining company, it is believed that some locals expressed anger towards the company, saying they didn’t benefit from mining operations in the area even though they had to bear the brunt.
