DA pats itself on the back for 'good' performance in Parly

Interim leader John Steenhuisen said the party once again punched above its weight in holding the executive to account.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has given itself a self-congratulatory pass mark for its performance in Parliament this year.

On Thursday, the party presented a review of its own performance in Parliament for 2019.

Steenhuisen praised his parliamentary caucus for carrying out its constitutional duties in Parliament.

He said the DA, despite its own internal strife, was the only party that took its role seriously based on the number of questions it had submitted.

“Of all the questions submitted in the National Assembly this year, 70% of them, have come from the DA."

Party spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the DA’s work in Parliament was not only limited to oversight questions.

“One of the major achievements was the adoption of the new rules for the removal of heads of Chapter 9 institutions and this is to essentially make sure that it can hold Chapter 9 heads accountable.”

The party said next year it would be built on the successes of 2019.