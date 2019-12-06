CSA knuckles down to address leadership, internal concerns

CSA officials will address the media on Saturday on issues that have plagued the body this week, including the suspension of its CEO.

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa (CSA) says it wants to address concerns plaguing the governing body after a difficult week which has seen its chief executive officer (CEO) Thabang Moroe being placed on paid suspension.

Moroe caused a stir this week when he told **702 **that accreditation for sports journalists had been withdrawn because officials didn’t like what they had written.



He invited the journalists to rather approach the body directly.

Standard Bank announced that it will not sponsor the Proteas beyond 2020.

The issues bubbling under at CSA came to a head last Sunday when five journalists had their accreditation revoked after the organisation claimed they were writing stories that painted it in an unfavourable light.

While the accreditation has seen been reinstated, the damage appears to have been done.

Two independent board directors Iqbal Khan and Shirley Zinn have resigned this week.

Three officials – including Moroe and former acting chief financial officer Ziyanda Nkuta – have now been suspended.

CSA’s board will hold a special board meeting on Saturday.