Court sets aside removal of Tshwane mayor, speaker

The High Court in Pretoria has suspended the passing of motions of no confidence in the pair, pending an urgent court application.

FILE: Stevens Mokgalapa celebrated following his election as executive mayor on 12 February 2019. He was ousted on 5 December 2019 through a motion of no confidence. Picture: DA
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ousted Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and the city's council Speaker Katlego Mathebe remain in their positions, at least for now.

The High Court in Pretoria has suspended the passing of motions of no confidence in the pair, pending an urgent court application.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) approached the court after Mokgalapa and Mathebe were voted out on Thursday night, claiming the processes the council followed were flawed.

The African National Congress’ (ANC) Tshwane chairperson Kgosi Maepa said: “The judge has given them interim release until 17 December for arguments and a decision on an urgent basis.”

