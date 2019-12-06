View all in Latest
Cars, buildings flooded in Upington rains

Residents have shared footage on social media of cars and buildings that have submerged in water.

23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – This week's rainy weather condition has resulted in massive flooding in parts of Upington.

Residents have shared footage on social media of cars and buildings that have submerged in water on Friday.

The Northern Cape town has been struggling with drought for months.

A watch of possible localised flooding in areas they call 'flood hotspots', which included Jukskei, Parkview and Mamelodi in Gauteng has been issued.

Forecaster Bubele Bulo said cloudy conditions were expected to persist until Sunday.

“We have got a watch of possible flooding in the Northern Cape with Upington included, as well as the western parts of the North West province. Upington this morning measured 36mm of rain.”

