Cars, buildings flooded in Upington rains
Residents have shared footage on social media of cars and buildings that have submerged in water.
JOHANNESBURG – This week's rainy weather condition has resulted in massive flooding in parts of Upington.
Residents have shared footage on social media of cars and buildings that have submerged in water on Friday.
The Northern Cape town has been struggling with drought for months.
From Yolandi Esterhuizen— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) December 5, 2019
Flooding in Upington. pic.twitter.com/3WYENyemBG
Upington by P&P pic.twitter.com/P0KqaK1VWR— Beagle (@Beagle14097389) December 5, 2019
A watch of possible localised flooding in areas they call 'flood hotspots', which included Jukskei, Parkview and Mamelodi in Gauteng has been issued.
Forecaster Bubele Bulo said cloudy conditions were expected to persist until Sunday.
“We have got a watch of possible flooding in the Northern Cape with Upington included, as well as the western parts of the North West province. Upington this morning measured 36mm of rain.”
Northern Cape Today 's Weather overview: 6.12.2019 pic.twitter.com/cnMkFuhPzs— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 6, 2019
