Baby Jeremiah Ruiters’s alleged killers to learn their fate next week

CAPE TOWN - Judgment in the baby Jeremiah Ruiters murder trial is expected to be handed down in the Western Cape High Court next week.

The 18-month-old's mother Abigail Ruiters faces charges under the Children's Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect.

Her ex-boyfriend Ameerudeen Peters is accused of raping and murdering the toddler in Factreton, Cape Town, in June 2017.

Heads of argument have wrapped up in the case against Peters and Ruiters.

Judgment is expected to be delivered on Wednesday, more than two years after the 18-month-old was declared dead at the Kensington Clinic.

Prosecutor Maria Marshall argued that evidence clearly shows the little boy was abused over a period of time and couldn't comprehend the extent of the injuries because he was so young.

On Thursday, defense attorney Alan Koester told the court Peters wants a single cell at Pollsmoor Prison because he was moved to a different section last week.

Peters claims his life is in danger because he is now caught in the middle of warring gangs.

Judge Monde Samela said he couldn't do anything about the matter and advised Koester that his client should make an application with correctional services.