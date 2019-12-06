Another alleged member of terror group 'Crusaders' arrested in CT

The man was taken into custody on Thursday at a Kuils River house on firearm-related charges.

CAPE TOWN - Another alleged member of a terrorist group has been arrested, this time in Cape Town.

The man was taken into custody on Thursday at a Kuils River house on firearm-related charges.

Explosives were also found in the raid by the Hawks.

Harry Knoesen - the apparent leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, also known as the Crusaders - was arrested at his Mpumalanga home last week.