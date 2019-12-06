ANC to challenge vote allowing DA’s Da Gama to stay on as Joburg speaker
ANC councillor Jolidee Matongo accused the Democratic Alliance of playing dirty.
JOHANNESBURG - Following a dramatic day at the Joburg council chambers on Thursday, which saw speaker Vasco da Gama survive a motion of no confidence, the African National Congress (ANC) said it would challenge the vote.
The motion failed with 135 votes for 99 against while 30 Economic Freedom Fighters councillors abstained. The ANC-backed motion needed one more vote to oust Da Gama from his position.
ANC councillor Jolidee Matongo said the Democratic Alliance (DA) played dirty.
“We are asking the provincial government to intervene because the MEC [Lebogang Maile] had previously indicated that the speaker seems to be breaking the rules of council and he should have provided reasons last week not to be suspended as a councillor,” he said.
With the ANC’s Geoff Makhubo as executive mayor and the DA’s Da Gama as speaker, the situation could present challenges in the council.
WATCH: New Joburg mayor Makhubo promises to serve residents
More in Politics
-
DA pads itself on the back for 'good' performance in Parly
-
DA's Stevens Mokgalapa voted out as Tshwane mayor
-
UDM: Mongameli Bobani was ousted because he refused favours
-
Another DA member bites the dust: Tshwane Speaker Mathebe voted out
-
Da Gama survives no-confidence vote by skin of his teeth
-
Makhubo to form coalition with smaller parties to ‘unify’ CoJ
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.