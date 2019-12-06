ANC to challenge vote allowing DA’s Da Gama to stay on as Joburg speaker

ANC councillor Jolidee Matongo accused the Democratic Alliance of playing dirty.

JOHANNESBURG - Following a dramatic day at the Joburg council chambers on Thursday, which saw speaker Vasco da Gama survive a motion of no confidence, the African National Congress (ANC) said it would challenge the vote.

The motion failed with 135 votes for 99 against while 30 Economic Freedom Fighters councillors abstained. The ANC-backed motion needed one more vote to oust Da Gama from his position.

ANC councillor Jolidee Matongo said the Democratic Alliance (DA) played dirty.

“We are asking the provincial government to intervene because the MEC [Lebogang Maile] had previously indicated that the speaker seems to be breaking the rules of council and he should have provided reasons last week not to be suspended as a councillor,” he said.

With the ANC’s Geoff Makhubo as executive mayor and the DA’s Da Gama as speaker, the situation could present challenges in the council.

WATCH: New Joburg mayor Makhubo promises to serve residents