Alleged rapist on the run in EC

Mzuxolile Skolpati escaped from the Zwelitsha Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected rapist is on the run in the Eastern Cape.

Mzuxolile Skolpati escaped from the Zwelitsha Magistrates Court on Monday.

Skolpati was arrested on Sunday. Moments before his first court appearance, he made a run for it.

He now faces an additional charge of escaping from custody.

It’s his fifth day on the run and police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that could help them find him.