Alleged 'Crusaders' terror group member gets bail in CT
Randall Esau was released on R1,000 bail after his arrest at his business premises on Thursday, where he was found in possession of a firearm and explosive devices.
CAPE TOWN - An alleged member of a terrorist group arrested by the Hawks in Kuils River, in Cape Town, has made his first appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court.
Randall Esau was released on R1,000 bail after his arrest at his business premises on Thursday, where he was found in possession of a firearm and explosive devices.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “It is an ongoing investigation. We’ve been busy with these terrorism cases and there’s a lot of information we have to go through.”
Authorities last week arrested four members of the alleged right-wing terror group.
Harry Knoesen, the apparent leader of the movement, was the first to be arrested. He was apprehended at his Mpumalanga home.
