4 suspects arrested for EC constable Soga’s murder

The Hawks say a 37-year-old man was apprehended in Mqanduli while his alleged accomplices were taken into custody in Mthatha.

CAPE TOWN – The Hawks have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of a police officer in Cofee Bay during a crime intelligence operation on Friday.

Constable Lonwabo Soga was shot dead while he and a colleague were on duty earlier this week.

The investigating team recovered six unlicensed firearms, including one belonging to the slain policeman.

The items were stolen when constable Soga and his colleague were ambushed on Tuesday night.

At the same time, other police equipment, including handcuffs and a hand radio, has also been recovered.

The two policemen attended to a complaint when they were approached by four men in a vehicle.

The suspects pretended that they were in need of assistance when one of them drew a firearm and shot the constable who died on the spot.

The suspects drove the police van to a nearby shop where they robbed a shop, before fleeing the scene.

The police vehicle was left at the crime scene with the surviving officer being locked in the back of the van with Soga's lifeless body.