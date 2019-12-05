Zondo questions lack of detail over meeting held at Gupta compound
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo seemed confused with parts of Fana Hlongwane's testimony about what was discussed at the meeting in Saxonwold.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said it was strange that an entire meeting was convened by Fana Hlongwane with Duduzane Zuma and former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, yet there had hardly been any details about what was discussed there.
Hlongwane testified before the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday that he met with the two in Saxonwold in 2015.
This was to address rumours circulating that Hlongwane was blackmailing Jonas.
Justice Zondo said his version of events seemed to corroborate some parts of Zuma's testimony, but contradicted Jonas’s version that he was offered millions of rands by the Guptas to become finance minister and do their bidding.
Zondo seemed confused with parts of Hlongwane's testimony about what was discussed at the meeting in Saxonwold.
“There is something a little strange about the fact that a whole meeting is convened in circumstances where there is hardly any detail about this rumour that Duduzane Zuma tells you about. He doesn’t give any source; there is no detail.”
Zondo asked Hlongwane to comment on Jonas's version that he left that meeting disgusted.
“The expression of disgust and shock and all these related things, I did not see evidence of that at the time. I thought the meeting to be at a private place so that when these matters are dealt with, there are no witnesses.”
The commission will resume on Friday.
