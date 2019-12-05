WC provincial police service set to be deployed in February
Among the DA's election promises was a provincial police service and the Western Cape government seems to be moving ahead with this ambitious plan.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government appears to be setting up its own police service.
The first batch of 500 crime busters - forming part of a safety plan for the province - will hit the streets in February.
Just over R1 billion is to be put into the initiative.
Among the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s election promises was a provincial police service.
The DA Western Cape government seems to be moving ahead with this ambitious plan.
By early 2020, hundreds of law enforcement officers will be deployed and by April, Premier Alan Winde is hoping the second component of the plan will be ready.
“Very shortly, we will have more and more boots on the ground and that will be the kick-off to the year.”
The ultimate goal is to have 3,000 officers patrolling crime-plagued areas within the next three years.
Winde said national police management had promised him another 500 SAPS members for the province.
