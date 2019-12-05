UDM: Mongameli Bobani was ousted because he refused favours
Mongameli Bobani was removed through a motion of no confidence on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa said the party’s Nelson Mandela Bay mayor was ousted because he refused to approve favours.
The ANC voted in favour of a DA motion, while the EFF abstained.
Earlier this year, the Hawks investigated Bobani following allegations of tender fraud and corruption.
Holomisa said Bobani refuted these allegations.
“They have found nothing (no evidence). We said let them do whatever they want.”
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance’s Athol Trollip said Holomisa’s undying support for Bobani has burnt a hole in his credibility.
“Bantu Holomisa has lost every shred of credibility he had gained as a corruption fighter. He has doggedly defended Mongameli Bobani.”
